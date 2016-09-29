Navy scuttles traditional enlisted rating system

Five finalists in the Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year competition attend an event in Washington, D.C., on April 27, 2006. The Navy announced Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, that it is overhauling its centuries old rating system.

WASHINGTON — The Navy has scrapped its two-century-old enlisted ratings system that identified sailors by their occupation and military rank in a plan to provide them greater career flexibility, the service announced Thursday.

Enlisted sailors will now be addressed only by their attained military rank, similar to how servicemembers in the other military branches are recognized. For example, a sailor previously addressed as yeoman second class, or YN2, will now simply be called petty officer second class, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Steven S. Giordano said.

Sailors in paygrades E-1 through E-3 will be addressed as seaman. Sailors in paygrades E-4 through E-6 will be called petty officer third class, second class and first class, respectively. Sailors in the senior enlisted paygrades of E-7 through E-9 will be addressed as chief, senior chief and master chief, respectively.

Giordano said Navy leaders understand the change “represents a significant cultural shift,” but he added it will also allow sailors to train and serve in more than one single job.

“This is about giving sailors more choice and flexibility and ultimately providing the Navy opportunities to get the right sailors with the right training and experience in the right billets,” he said.

Enlisted sailors will be grouped into broad Navy Occupational Specialties, similar to the Army and Marine Corps’ Military Occupational Specialties and the Air Force’s Air Force Specialty Code systems. The new structure will give enlisted sailors a wider pool of potential jobs and duty assignments, according to a Navy statement.

Sailors can acquire more than one NOS, further broadening their skill sets and chances for advancing within the service.

The new designations could also help sailors adjust to civilian life once they leave the service, Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said in a statement.

For example, sailors serving in the position that used to be known as hospital corpsman will now serve in the NOS entitled medical technician. The new title “better reflects the work and responsibilities” of that job and is “better aligned with the civilian medical profession,” according to the Navy statement.

“In aligning the descriptions of the work our sailors do with their counterparts in the civilian world, we more closely reflect the nation we protect while also making it easier for our sailors to obtain the credentials they’ll need to be successful in the private sector,” Mabus said.

The Navy’s enlisted rating system dated back to the 18th century British Royal Navy from which the U.S. Navy was initially modeled. The system, while beloved by many sailors, was more complicated than the other services. The Navy regularly had to add or retire titles as jobs changed. One Navy estimate said the service has retired more than 650 titles in its history.

Navy officials acknowledge the changes were likely to be greeted with push back from many sailors and veterans.

The Navy’s own assessment of the changes implemented Thursday noted it would take “a generation of sailors” before the new system is accepted as normal.

