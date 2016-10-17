Navy responds to criticism of changes to enlisted ratings system

The Navy has responded to criticism about changes to its enlisted ratings system, saying it will allow sailors more flexibility in advancement, duty station choices and civilian-credentialing opportunities.

“While there is rarely a right or perfect time to roll out a plan as significant and ambitious as this rating modernization effort, I firmly believe this change needs to occur, and now is the right time to do so,” Vice Adm. Robert Burke, chief of Naval Personnel, said in a statement Sunday.

Burke also outlined some goals for the next few years, including redefining career fields and mapping out cross-occupation opportunities; examining how the Navy can best align its recruiting and initial job-classification processes; updating policy documents, such as the Navy Enlisted Occupational Standards manual, and changes to evaluations and awards; identifying IT systems and putting those into place; redesigning ratings badges; and other improvements, including further integration with Sailor 2025 initiatives.

The Navy’s recent decision to abandon its enlisted ratings system is unpopular with many sailors who feel the changes disregard centuries of the service’s history. An internet petition posted to whitehouse.gov demanding the return of the traditional rating system has more than 74,000 signatures.

The new system groups enlisted sailors into broad occupational specialties, similar to the Army and Marine Corps’ military occupational specialties and the Air Force’s Air Force Specialty Code systems.

Enlisted sailors will also be addressed only by their attained military rank, similar to how servicemembers in the other military branches are recognized.

Sailors in pay grades E-1 through E-3 will be addressed as seaman. Those in pay grades E-4 through E-6 will be called petty officer 3rd class, 2nd class and 1st class, respectively. Sailors in the senior enlisted pay grades of E-7 through E-9 will be addressed as chief, senior chief or master chief.

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus had ordered the review of Navy titles in January as part of the plan to open all positions to women.

hlavac.tyler@stripes.com