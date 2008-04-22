Navy identifies petty officer found dead at her home in Bahrain

The Navy on Monday identified the female sailor found dead in her home in Bahrain as Petty Officer 1st Class Cherie Morton.

Morton, 40, and a 15-year Navy veteran, was assigned as a command career counselor for Commander, Navy Region Southwest Asia, said Millie Slamin, a spokeswoman for Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Morton, who lived off base, was found in her home near the Navy base at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, Slamin said.

Slamin declined to provide details surrounding Morton’s death but ruled out terrorism. “There is no terrorism that is connected with this case,” she said.

Nor would she say whether officials suspect foul play, but she added: “The case is under investigation, but no one here feels in any way threatened.”

Reports that Morton died of a gunshot wound are erroneous “as there was no gun involved in her death,” Slamin wrote in a press release.

The Navy base in Manama is the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and where roughly 3,600 personnel work. Only junior enlisted sailors stationed at the base, those between E-1 and E-4, are required to live on base, Slamin said. Others are authorized to live off base.

Morton, 40, is survived by her father, Richard Gary; her mother, Mary Hughes — both of Rockville, Md.; and her son, Brian Trevor of Los Angeles, according to a news release.

In a previous incident in Bahrain that drew headlines, two Navy female security personnel were killed Oct. 22 in a base barracks, allegedly shot by a co-worker from the security department.

Fellow master-at-arms Clarence Jackson allegedly shot and killed Seamen Anamarie Camacho and Genesia Mattril Gresham before turning the gun on himself.

Jackson remains in critical condition as of Monday, Slamin said, and he has not been charged with any crime in relation to the incident.