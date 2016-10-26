NATO pushing east amid mounting tensions with Moscow

NATO on Wednesday will seek to solidify plans for deploying combat-ready units to the alliance’s eastern edge, where more troop contributions from member states are still needed to round out a force of 4,000 soldiers to be spread across three Baltic nations and Poland.

The deployments, set to begin in early 2017, are central to NATO’s effort to reinforce territory in a tense region.

“Close to our borders, Russia continues its assertive military posturing,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the start of talks among allies Wednesday. “It is important and it is necessary that NATO responds when we see the substantial and significant military buildup of Russia over a long period of time.”

The meeting of NATO’s top defense officials is to put into action plans agreed to during the alliance’s July summit in Warsaw for the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany to deploy a battalion each. Additional support will be needed from other countries.

The U.S. will serve as the lead nation in Poland, where some 800 troops from the Vilseck, Germany-based 2nd Cavalry Regiment will be positioned.

“From a national perspective, I can tell you as an example that the U.S. Army here in Europe is coordinating very closely with our Polish host allies, and they’re arranging sort of the mechanics of posting a U.S. battalion in another country,” Douglas Lute, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, said during a news conference on Tuesday. “So where are they going to live, what kind of facilities are there, what kind of host nation support will be provided, and what kind of activities will the battalion be undertaking?”

In addition, the Pentagon plans to rotate a U.S.-based armored brigade to Europe, along with the unit’s tanks and other fighting vehicles, in early 2017. The troops, from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will rotate throughout the Baltics and Poland.

In the Baltics, Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom will serve as lead nations for multinational battalions heading for Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Forces will begin moving into bases in the Baltics and Poland in January and are expected to become fully operational by June. U.K. Defense Minister Michael Fallon told The Wall Street Journal that British troops would be accompanied by tanks and drones.

NATO also is trying to configure a new force in the southeast, where Romania will host a mutational brigade that neighboring Bulgaria will contribute to. The unit is intended to facilitate the flow of forces throughout the region, including U.S units that are conducting periodic training exercises on Romanian and Bulgarian firing ranges.

That amounts to a “new land presence in NATO’s southeast,” Lute said.

“Not yet fully completed are plans to also bolster air and sea presence in the southeast. Of course the sea presence here, we’re talking about presence in the Black Sea,” Lute said. “We’re not done with that work yet, but we’ll get an update on where that work stands.”

The expansion of a continuous force presence into the Soviet Union’s old sphere of influence was prompted by Moscow’s 2014 intervention in Ukraine, which allies say altered the security landscape in Europe. NATO’s moves are designed to achieve two aims: reassure allies rattled by a more aggressive Russia and send a signal of military resolve to Moscow that alliance territory is off limits.

While NATO has emphasized its moves are defensive in nature, Russia sees NATO’s push east to the edge of Russia’s borders as a threat and a provocation.

In response, Moscow has warned of countermeasures. And earlier this month, Moscow started moving nuclear-capable Iskander missiles into Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea that is wedged between Lithuania and Poland.

While Russia has deployed Iskander missiles to Kaliningrad before for exercises, U.S. officials say they are watching to see if the latest move is permanent or if there is any attempt to position nuclear weapons on site. That, Lute said, “would be a change in the security posture in a way that would not promote stability, but would rather continue to raise questions about instability.”

