N. Korea flood aid is latest fallout from nuclear standoff

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea said Monday that it’s unlikely to provide assistance to help the North recover from massive flood damage even if asked for help because of tensions over the communist country’s most recent nuclear test.

North Korean soldiers and rescue workers have been struggling to clear roads and provide shelter and food for tens of thousands of people devastated by some of the worst flooding in recent history.

More than 130 people were killed, nearly 400 were missing and tens of thousands of homes were destroyed when Typhoon Lionrock pounded the northeastern region for several days beginning Aug. 29, according to North Korean officials and the United Nations.

International aid groups have said more than 140,000 people are in urgent need of assistance and appealed for millions of dollars in emergency funds to help them before bitter winter temperatures set in.

North Korea has not formally asked the South for help and it’s not likely to do so, said the Unification Ministry in Seoul.

Tensions have spiked on the divided peninsula as North Korea has conducted two underground nuclear tests and launched several ballistic missiles since January.

“Even if North Korea appeals for help, we don’t think the possibility is high for assistance to be given under the current situation,” ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee said at a press conference.

South Korea has come to its rival’s aid in the past, sending humanitarian assistance in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010, according to the ministry.

But Jeong said Pyongyang needs to be held accountable for carrying out its most recent nuclear test on Sept. 9 even as its people were suffering from the flood damage.

“Pyongyang should focus on rehabilitation efforts for the livelihood of its people rather than spending money on its nuclear development program,” he said.

The international community led by the U.S. and South Korea has strongly condemned the nuclear test and called for tough new measures against it.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to freeze his country’s nuclear and missile programs immediately and return to denuclearization talks.

“The global community will not be intimidated and will not pull back from our obligations,” Kerry said Sunday after meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

He said the U.S., Japan, South Korea and others would “make it clear to a reckless dictator that all he is doing through his actions is isolating his country, isolating his people and depriving his people of genuine economic opportunity.”

South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se echoed Kerry’s comments, calling North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests a “ticking time bomb” and a threat to world safety.

“What we see is a looming perfect storm that may not only pounce on Northeast Asia but sweep over the entire world,” he said, according to The Associated Press.

Despite outrage over the nuclear test, many South Koreans have expressed sympathy for the flooding victims. The peninsula was divided into a U.S.-backed South and a Soviet-backed North in the aftermath of World War II. Both sides profess a desire for eventual reunification, although they differ sharply in what that would entail.

One local nongovernmental organization, the Korea NGO Council for Cooperation With North Korea, has sought permission to offer aid to flood victims. South Koreans need approval from the Unification Ministry for all contacts with North Koreans. Jeong said the government was reviewing the application.

South Korea also has suspended civilian exchanges between the two countries after the nuclear test in January.

