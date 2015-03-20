Who. Where. Why. What. Here's your Yemen 101.

The U.S. Navy fired cruise missiles at three radar facilities in rebel-controlled territory in Yemen on Thursday. The strikes were conducted in retaliation for missiles that were fired recently at an American warship that the United States says was in international waters. Here is a quick rundown on what the country's civil war is about:

Who is fighting in Yemen?

The civil war is essentially between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, concentrated in the north, and forces loyal to the government of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who are backed by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia and now control the vital port city of Aden and other territory in the south. The Houthis are allied with forces loyal to Yemen’s former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The underlying conflict fueling the war is the rivalry between Saudi Arabia, a major Sunni power on Yemen's northern border, and Iran, the Saudis' Shiite rival in the Middle East. There are also elements of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in the country, said Katherine Zimmerman, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington, D.C., think tank.

How did the Yemen civil war start?

The United States had supported the government of Saleh, who was considered a key partner in the fight against extremism. But Saleh was forced to resign in 2011 because of growing political unrest, and he handed over power to Hadi. Violence grew, and in 2014, the Iranian-backed Houthis took over the capital of Sanaa, triggering a civil war that has shown no signs of ending. Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorists emerged stronger as the country spiraled further into chaos.

How is the United States involved?

The United States, the major supplier of weapons to Saudi Arabia for decades, provided some intelligence and surveillance support when the Saudi-led coalition began its airstrikes against the Houthis last year. But it has been reducing that support amid growing concerns that the Saudi-led airstrikes were indiscriminately killing civilians. This week, the White House said it would review its support of Saudi military operations in Yemen following reports that more than 140 people were killed and hundreds injured in a Saudi airstrike on a funeral in Sanaa. Still, the United States has used drones in Yemen to target al-Qaeda, and earlier this year it sent American advisers to Yemen to help a contingent of United Arab Emirate troops battle al-Qaeda. “What we’re trying to do is divorce our counter-terrorism fight from the civil war,” Zimmerman said.

Will the U.S. get drawn into the civil war?

The U.S. government wants to avoid that. The Pentagon characterized the Navy strikes as limited retaliation for several missiles that were fired at the American warship. In a statement, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook called them “limited self-defense strikes.” But he said the military would not hesitate to respond again if U.S. ships are threatened in international waters. “We’re trying to avoid getting dragged into the Yemeni civil war,” said Zimmerman.

