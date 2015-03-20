Quantcast

US, UK say they're weighing new sanctions on Syria, Russia

By BRADLEY KLAPPER | Associated Press | Published: October 16, 2016

LONDON — The United States and Britain say they're considering new economic sanctions on the Syrian and Russian governments because of their conduct in war-ravaged Aleppo.

After a 10-nation meeting in London, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said crimes against humanity were occurring daily in Syria.

Kerry and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson are expressing hope about a diplomatic effort with Russia and several other countries that Kerry began on Saturday.

But they said they're planning to increase pressure on Russia and Syria to halt airstrikes on Aleppo, Syria's largest city.

Johnson and Kerry said sanctions could be applied against Syria and its supporters.

Johnson also spoke of trying to advance prosecutions of "war criminals."
 

Making a joint statement on Yemen, with left - right, US Secretary of State John Kerry, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, at Lancaster House in London Sunday Oct. 16, 2016. The United States and Britain expressed hope on Sunday that a cease-fire can be reached in Yemen in the coming days, as a flurry of diplomacy focused on the impoverished, war-torn country.
JUSTIN TALLIS, Pool

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news