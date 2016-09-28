US to send additional 600 troops to Iraq

Lt. Gen Stephen Townsend, far left, commander of Combined Joint Task Force's Operation Inherent Resolve, and Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, far right, visits troops at Kara Soar Base, Iraq, on August 28, 2016. U.S. Defense officials confirmed Wednesday, Sept. 28, that an additional 600 troops will be heading to Iraq.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — The United States will send an additional 600 troops to Iraq to assist in the upcoming fight to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group, a defense official confirmed Wednesday.

The additional forces will be based at al-Taqqadum, an Iraqi Air Base that was used to train the Iraqi army to recapture Ramadi from the Islamic State group last December. It was not immediately clear when the troops would be deployed. However, Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said Tuesday at a troop event at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico that the battle to retake Mosul would launch “in the coming weeks.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi released a statement confirming the White House had approved his request. The request would “increase the final number of American trainers and advisers under the umbrella of the international coalition in Iraq to provide backing for security forces and the Iraqi [heroes] in the fight for the impending liberation of Mosul and that President Barack Obama has approved the request of the government,” according to Abadi’s statement on his government webpage.

The additional U.S. forces would bring the number of authorized troops in Iraq to more than 5,000 for the first time since the United States withdrew from the country in 2011. The number of authorized forces in Iraq is 4,647, not including Wednesday’s request for another 600. It does not include forces there in temporary assignments.

