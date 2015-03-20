Breaking News US official: Missiles fired again at US ship near Yemen

WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says multiple missiles have been fired again from a Houthi-controlled region in Yemen targeting an American warship in the Red Sea.

The official says the ship, the USS Mason, launched counter-measures and was not hit.

This is the third time in about a week that the USS Mason and other US ships have been targeted by missiles from the coastal Yemen region. And it comes just days after a U.S. warship fired Tomahawk missiles into Yemen to destroy three radar sites that Pentagon leaders believed played a role in the earlier attacks against the ships.

The official says additional radars could have been used in this latest attack. The official is not authorized to discuss the incident publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.