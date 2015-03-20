Breaking News
US official: Missiles fired again at US ship near Yemen
By LOLITA C. BALDOR | Associated Press | Published: October 15, 2016
WASHINGTON — A U.S. official says multiple missiles have been fired again from a Houthi-controlled region in Yemen targeting an American warship in the Red Sea.
The official says the ship, the USS Mason, launched counter-measures and was not hit.
This is the third time in about a week that the USS Mason and other US ships have been targeted by missiles from the coastal Yemen region. And it comes just days after a U.S. warship fired Tomahawk missiles into Yemen to destroy three radar sites that Pentagon leaders believed played a role in the earlier attacks against the ships.
The official says additional radars could have been used in this latest attack. The official is not authorized to discuss the incident publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.
The USS Mason (DDG 87), conducts maneuvers as part of a exercise in the Gulf of Oman on Sept. 10, 2016. For the second time this week two missiles were fired at the USS Mason in the Red Sea, and officials believe they were launched by the same Yemen-based Houthi rebels involved in the earlier attack, a U.S. military official said Wednesday. According to the official, the missiles were fired early Oct. 12 at the USS Mason that is conducting routine operations in the region, along with the USS Ponce, an amphibious warship. The official said that neither missile got near the ship.
Blake Midnight/U.S. Navy photo
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Force fitness instructors to be centerpiece of Marines’ fitness program
Report: Navy captain misled investigators about encounter with junior enlisted sailor
Clinton adviser Podesta connects Trump campaign to WikiLeaks
Miller vs. McDonald: A clash of agendas and legacies for veterans
US, Philippine marines wrap up what could be allies’ final joint exercise
Navy officer pleads guilty in growing bribery case