US giving $364 million in new Syria aid
By BRADLEY KLAPPER | Associated Press | Published: September 27, 2016
WASHINGTON — The United States is providing another $364 million in humanitarian aid to those affected by Syria's civil war.
Tuesday's announcement means the U.S. has now given $5.9 billion in assistance to the Arab country since the conflict started in 2011.
The money will help the U.N. and independent charities offer food, shelter, safe drinking water and medical care. Millions in Syria need relief. And almost 5 million have fled as refugees to nearby countries.
The aid comes as Syrian government forces advance in Aleppo, the country's largest city. The military has vowed to wipe out insurgents and more than 200 people have been killed in the last week. The U.S. had contributed limited military assistance to some rebel groups, but in recent months has sought a cease-fire.
