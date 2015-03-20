US chess star refuses to attend world championships in Iran

As one of the most successful women to ever play the male-dominated game of chess, Nazi Paikidze is used to having her moves watched closely.

Her latest has drawn international attention: Paikidze announced last week that she will boycott February's Women's World Chess Championship in Iran because the players will have to wear hijabs, headscarves that cover their heads.

Paikidze's decision will deprive the tournament of one of the game's brightest stars and biggest draws - the U.S. champion who once told a magazine she would "do everything I can to help more girls get into chess."

The headscarves, required by Iranian law, have been protested as a sign of oppression in the Muslim country. Paikidze's decision is part of a growing resistance - both inside Iran and across the world - to laws requiring hijabs.

"Some consider a hijab part of culture," Paikidze said in an Instagram post announcing her decision. "But, I know that a lot of Iranian women are bravely protesting this forced law daily and risking a lot by doing so. That's why I will NOT wear a hijab and support women's oppression."

Paikidze also launched a campaign on Change.org demanding that the World Chess Federation reconsider Iran as a host for the women's championship.

"These issues reach far beyond the chess world," the petition says. "While there has been social progress in Iran, women's rights remain severely restricted. This is more than one event; it is a fight for women's rights."

The petition has been signed by more than 3,000 people.

But some disagree with Paikidze's stance. Mitra Hejazipour, a woman grandmaster (WGM) and the 2015 Asian continental women's champion, said a boycott would be a setback for female sport in Iran, according to the Guardian.

"This is going to be the biggest sporting event women in Iran have ever seen; we haven't been able to host any world championship in other sporting fields for women in the past," Hejazipour, 23, told the newspaper. "It's not right to call for a boycott. These games are important for women in Iran; it's an opportunity for us to show our strength."

According to CNN, Iran was the only country that submitted a proposal to host the event. A World Chess Federation spokeswoman told CNN there were no objections from any of the 150 national federations, including the U.S. Chess Federation.

In a statement on its website, the WCF said: "It is not a [federation] regulation or requirement to wear a hijab during the event." The statement says the organization does require participants to "respect local traditions, customs, laws and religions at all times and be aware of your actions to ensure that they do not offend."

The statement said the Iranian Chess Federation had successfully organized another event in February, with no complaints.

Paikidze was born in Russia and raised in Tbilisi, Georgia, where chess was part of her elementary school curriculum, according to her biography. She began winning national tournaments and competing for international youth championships. When she turned 18, she moved to the United States to attend the University of Maryland Baltimore County, whose powerhouse chess team recruited her via scholarship.

She tied for second place at the U.S. chess championship in 2015 and became champion a year later. Her website lists more than a dozen awards. She's an international master and a woman grandmaster, is one of the top 100 active female players in the world and ranks fourth in the United States, according to the world chess federation.

The game that made Paikidze famous has deep roots in Iran, by some accounts dating back to the 6th century Persian empire. The game became deeply embedded in Persian culture and literary production. "Checkmate," the move that finishes the game, comes from the Persian shāh-māt, which means "the king is frozen" or "the king is helpless," according to the Metropolitan Museum.

The chess controversy reflects the wide spectrum of reactions countries have to Muslim veils. While Saudi Arabia and Iran have made it mandatory for women to cover themselves, other countries such as France and Belgium have outright bans on full-face veils - measures that have also been criticized.

When France introduced the ban on the full-face veil, a garment different from a hijab as it covers the majority of a woman's face, the State Department criticized the law calling it "an infringement on freedom of choice."

Even though women such as Paikidze are boycotting the law, some women do find comfort in the hijab. In an opinion piece for the Guardian, Nadiya Takolia, a researcher, wrote that the hijab has empowered her and guarded her from feeling like "a pawn in society's beauty game."

In her criticism of Iran, Paikidze cited the "forced law" that made it mandatory for women to wear a hijab and mentioned "My Stealthy Freedom" project, which encourages Iranian women to post photos of themselves without their hijabs.

Within the first two days of its creation, 30,000 women posted photos of themselves. The page has been liked by more than a million people. It also shows pictures of Iranian women riding bikes, another illegal activity.

