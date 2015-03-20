US admiral says missiles fired again at US ship near Yemen
By LOLITA C. BALDOR | Associated Press | Published: October 15, 2016
WASHINGTON — Multiple missiles were fired again from a Houthi-controlled region in Yemen targeting an American warship in the Red Sea, a U.S. admiral said Saturday. No hits were reported.
Later, U.S. officials said the initial reports as described by Adm. John Richardson, the top Navy officer, were being reassessed, and they declined to provide full details of what happened.
If confirmed, the missile launches would be the third attack in about a week targeting the destroyer USS Mason and other U.S. ships.
"The Mason once again appears to have come under attack in the Red Sea, again from coastal defense cruise missiles fired from the coast of Yemen," Richardson, the chief of naval operations, told reporters Saturday in Baltimore.
Just two days earlier, a U.S. warship fired Tomahawk missiles into Yemen to destroy three radar sites that Pentagon leaders believed played a role in the earlier attacks.
A senior U.S. defense official said the Mason was in international waters when multiple incoming surface-to-surface missiles were reported by the ship's crew to have been detected about 3:30 p.m. EDT. The Mason was not struck and no crew members were hurt.
A U.S. official said that additional radars could have been used in Saturday's reported attack.
The officials were not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The USS Mason (DDG 87), conducts maneuvers as part of a exercise in the Gulf of Oman on Sept. 10, 2016. For the second time this week two missiles were fired at the USS Mason in the Red Sea, and officials believe they were launched by the same Yemen-based Houthi rebels involved in the earlier attack, a U.S. military official said Wednesday. According to the official, the missiles were fired early Oct. 12 at the USS Mason that is conducting routine operations in the region, along with the USS Ponce, an amphibious warship. The official said that neither missile got near the ship.
