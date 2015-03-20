UN Envoy to Yemen hands peace plan outline to rival parties
By AHMED AL-HAJ | Associated Press | Published: October 25, 2016
SANAA, Yemen — The United Nations envoy to Yemen has handed an outline for a peace plan to Houthi rebels in control of the capital which includes depriving their rival, President Abed-Rabbo Mansour Hadi, of his authorities and the withdrawal of militias from major cities, a Houthi-affiliated politician says.
Special Envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed left Sanaa Tuesday after a one-day visit aimed at pushing for an end the country's 19-month conflict that has killed thousands.
According to the politician, the peace plan also includes transferring the powers of the internationally-recognized president to a new prime minister and a vice president. It proposes a one to two-year-transitional period paving the way for presidential elections.
The politician spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.
