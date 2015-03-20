Turkish military plans a safe zone in Syria, Erdogan says

Turkey plans to create a 5,000-square-kilometer (1,931-square-mile) safe zone in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, deepening its involvement in one of the Middle East's deadliest conflicts.

Erdogan said Turkey's offensive inside Syria, which started on Aug. 24 under operation Euphrates Shield, has already cleared "terrorist groups" from an area of about 900 square kilometers. The offensive will extend to the Islamic State-stronghold of al-Bab, which lies about 30 kilometers from the border, he said.

The size of the planned safe zone is about 85 times the size of Manhattan, making the operation one of Turkey's largest foreign military interventions in modern history. Deepening the offensive will likely escalate its conflict with Islamic State militants and Kurdish groups seeking autonomy in northern Syria. Last month's incursion started days after a suicide bomber said to be linked to Islamic State killed at least 54 people at a wedding in the border city of Gaziantep.

Turkey's goal "is likely to require the deployment of thousands of Turkish soldiers in Syria for years and increase risks of a possible military confrontation with the Syrian forces," Nihat Ali Ozcan, a strategist at the Economic Policy Research Foundation in Ankara, said by telephone on Monday.

Turkey, which hosts about 3 million refugees from Syria's civil war, has long advocated the establishment of a buffer zone on the Syrian side of the border to help contain the human flight and stop deadly rocket attacks by Islamic State on Turkish towns. Clearing Islamic State from border areas west of the Euphrates river could seal the Turkish frontier and allow allied forces to speed up planning of a major offensive on Raqqa, the capital of Islamic State's self-proclaimed caliphate.

Erdogan also said Turkey will not allow Kurdish rebel fighters in Syria to link areas under their control along Turkey's 911-kilometer long border with Syria.