Turkey, US to discuss Muslim cleric wanted by Ankara
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 25, 2016
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's justice minister says the country has provided "more than sufficient" evidence to the United States for the extradition of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric accused by Turkey of orchestrating the July 15 failed coup attempt.
Bekir Bozdag was speaking to reporters Tuesday before departing to the U.S. for talks with U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch over Turkish requests for Fethullah Gulen's arrest and eventual extradition.
Bozdag said it was "unacceptable" that Gulen was allowed to continue to lead his organization from a country considered to be "a friend and ally" of Turkey.
He said any delays in the extradition process would threaten ties between the countries.
The minister said: "Fethullah Gulen is to Turkey what Osama bin Laden was to the United States."
Gulen denies involvement in the coup attempt.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
USS San Antonio joins Libya operation
Leaders agree to create 'road map' for Ukraine peace process
Navy to join Japan, S. Korea in drill aimed at N. Korea weapons shipping
Air Force studies dating back decades show danger of foam that contaminated local water
GOP braces for Trump loss, roiled by refusal to accept election results
Plans to send heavier weapons to CIA-backed rebels in Syria stalled