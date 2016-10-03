Turkey extends state of emergency by a further 3 months

ISTANBUL — Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus says a three-month-long state of emergency, declared after Turkey's failed military coup, has been extended by three more months.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting Monday, Kurtulmus said the state of emergency will be extended for another 90 days from Oct. 19.

The state of emergency was introduced on July 20 - five days after the failed coup attempt that killed at least 270 people.

The government accuses U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the coup. The state of emergency has allowed the government to carry out a massive crackdown on his movement.

Turkey has arrested some 32,000 people in connection with the coup. Tens of thousands of people have been dismissed or suspended from government jobs including the police, military and judiciary.