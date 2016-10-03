Turkey extends state of emergency by a further 3 months
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 3, 2016
ISTANBUL — Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus says a three-month-long state of emergency, declared after Turkey's failed military coup, has been extended by three more months.
Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting Monday, Kurtulmus said the state of emergency will be extended for another 90 days from Oct. 19.
The state of emergency was introduced on July 20 - five days after the failed coup attempt that killed at least 270 people.
The government accuses U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the coup. The state of emergency has allowed the government to carry out a massive crackdown on his movement.
Turkey has arrested some 32,000 people in connection with the coup. Tens of thousands of people have been dismissed or suspended from government jobs including the police, military and judiciary.
Turkish soldiers secure the area as supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan protest in Istanbul's Taksim square, early Saturday, July 16, 2016. Turkey's prime minister says a group within Turkey's military has engaged in what appeared to be an attempted coup. Binali Yildirim told NTV television: "it is correct that there was an attempt."
Emrah Gurel/AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
$4 million in federal funds allotted to open more veteran treatment courts
McCain, Reed target $29 billion littoral ship for more changes
8th Army commander: N. Korean threat changes timelines for US moves
Former President Bush hosts annual ride for military vets
US plans to deploy THAAD in South Korea ‘as soon as possible,’ official says
Navy finds pilot error, fatigue to blame for Blue Angels crash