Turkey: 12 TV stations closed for alleged security threat

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have ordered 12 more news organizations closed down for alleged threats to national security.

Turkey declared a state of emergency in the wake of the July 15 failed military coup and shut down scores of news outlets belonging to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom it accuses of orchestrating the attempt. Dozens of journalists and other employees have been arrested.

The government later extended the crackdown to pro-Kurdish news outlets for alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants.

Anadolu Agency reported late Thursday that the country's broadcasting watchdog ordered 12 television stations closed for alleged links to terror organizations or groups that threaten national security.

News reports said the stations ordered closed were mainly pro-Kurdish and included a children's channel broadcasting cartoons dubbed into Kurdish.