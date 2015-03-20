Syrian rebels launch multiple attacks on government held Aleppo

BEIRUT — Syrian rebels launched a fresh wave of attacks on western districts of Aleppo Thursday as airstrikes on a rebel-held village south of the contested city killed at least 9 civilians, activists said.

State media said at least four civilians were killed in Aleppo by rebel fire as militants attacked several areas in the west of the city. State media reported clashes in the New Aleppo, Al-Furqan and Zahraa neighborhoods, as well as an attack on the military academy in the southwest.

The city of Aleppo and its surrounding environs have become one of the main theaters of the Syrian war. It is the country's largest city and its former commercial capital and represents a major prize for any side that can claim control over it after more than five years of war.

Social media accounts linked to rebels carried photos and footage Thursday said to show the factions targeting government positions with artillery, tank and rocket fire.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict through local contacts, reported that rebels attacked government positions with two explosives-laden vehicles. Images carried on rebel social media accounts showed debris and plumes of smoke rising over the city.

The activist-run Local Coordination Committees meanwhile reported that airstrikes on the village of Miznaz killed nine civilians. It blamed the strike on Russian aircraft. The Observatory said that 10 civilians had died, among them seven children.

The rebels control the city's eastern districts, which have been besieged by pro-government forces since July. The U.N. estimates 275,000 people, the vast majority civilians, are trapped inside with dwindling food and supplies. U.N. officials have condemned the tactic, employed primarily by the government across the country, as "medieval," ''barbaric," and in contravention to international law.

As fighting erupted around Aleppo, rebels said clashes between anti-government factions inside the city had subsided.

Yasser al-Yousef of Nour el-Din el-Zinki, a rebel fighting group, said his faction and the Fastaqim group had agreed to arbitration on Thursday following fighting between their followers the previous day.

Fastaqim and Nour el-Din el-Zinki are two of the largest rebel factions in Aleppo.

Al-Yousef said Fastaqim arrested one a Nour el-Din el-Zinki commander during battle preparations in Aleppo for a rebel offensive launched last week attempting to break the government's siege of the city's rebel neighborhoods.

Molhem Ekaidi, deputy commander of Fastaqim, accused Nour el-Din el-Zinki of attempting to "eradicate" his faction.

Associated Press writer Albert Aji contributed from Damascus, Syria.

