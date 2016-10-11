Syrian opposition activists say airstrikes killed 8 in Aleppo
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 11, 2016
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say airstrikes on rebel-held parts of the besieged city of Aleppo have killed at least eight people.
The activist-operated Aleppo Today TV station and Qasioun news agency say bunker-busting bombs were used in an attack on Tuesday on the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in eastern Aleppo.
Other activists groups and a member of the Aleppo local council, Zakaria Amino, say the death toll is likely to rise because the bombs fell in a number of neighborhoods. Amino says rescue workers are still searching for people under the rubble.
The opposition-held part of Aleppo has been under an intensive aerial campaign since last month after the collapse of a cease-fire that barely lasted a week. Syrian pro-government forces are also pressing a ground offensive into the rebel-held districts.
