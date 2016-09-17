Russia: US-led coalition strike killed 62 Syrian troops at base

A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman says 62 Syrian soldiers have been reported killed in a U.S.-led coalition airstrike on a military base.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov says the airstrike on Saturday took place near the Deir el-Zour airport in eastern Syria and was carried out by two F-16s and two A-10s. He did not identify the planes' country affiliation, but said they were part of the international coalition.

Konashenkov says Syrian authorities told the Russians that the planes came from the direction of the border with Iraq.

There was no immediate comment from Washington. If confirmed, it would be the first time the coalition has targeted Syrian government forces.

In a statement Saturday, the Syrian military says it is a "serious and blatant attack on Syria and its military" and is "firm proof of the U.S. support of Daesh and other terrorist groups." Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

Syrian President Bashar Assad's government views all those fighting against it as "terrorists," and has long accused the U.S. and other rebel supporters of backing extremists.

Russia is a key ally of Assad's government and has been carrying out airstrikes on behalf of his forces since last year.

Russia and the United States brokered a cease-fire in Syria that took effect on Monday and has largely held despite dozens of alleged violations.