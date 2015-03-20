Syria TV: Rebel shelling in Aleppo kills 3 children, 1 adult

DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syrian State TV says four people, including three children, have been killed and several others wounded in insurgent shelling of government-controlled western districts of Aleppo city.

The Sunday shelling comes on the third day of a rebel offensive that aims to breach a government siege on Aleppo's rebel-held eastern districts. A tight siege has been in place since July.

The fighting in western Aleppo focused on the district of Al-Assad, captured by rebels a day earlier, and another one further north.The state TV report says the civilians were killed in four districts of western Aleppo.

A Syrian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, says the government is reinforcing its positions in and around the city to repel rebel advances.