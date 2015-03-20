Study: America's wars in Middle East have cost nearly $4.8 trillion

A new study has estimated the cost of America’s wars since September 2001 are about $4.79 trillion, a figure that researchers said will go higher based on current operations and future interest obligations.

The estimate is a combination of current and past Departments of Defense, State and Homeland Security spending, along with projections of future Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare needs for current service members.

“The expenditures noted on government ledgers are necessary to apprehend, even as they are so large as to be almost incomprehensible,” said researcher Neta C. Crawford, of Boston University.

Beyond the financial toll of the wars, researchers argued the fighting created a human cost that could not be calculated.

As one example of that cost, the 10th Mountain Division has had more than 300 soldiers killed during operations since Sept. 11, 2001.

The study was released through Brown University’s Watson Institute of International & Public Affairs, which has done previous research on the human costs of fighting in the region, including the direct and indirect deaths of about 580,000 people, and the displacement of 7.6 million people.

“From the civilians harmed or displaced by violence, to the soldiers killed and wounded, to the children who play years later on roads and fields sown with improvised explosive devices and cluster bombs, no set of numbers can convey the human toll of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, or how they have spilled into the neighboring states of Syria and Pakistan, and come home to the U.S. and its allies in the form of wounded veterans and contractors,” Ms. Crawford said.

The researchers noted that the military’s estimates for future spending are conservative, and that reporting of past spending is not always accurate, with one example being the Marine Corps having $1 billion in spending inaccuracies in the 2008 fiscal year.

Researchers said interest costs on the borrowing to pay for the wars will grow even if America stopped its war spending this fiscal year. By 2023, the report said that operations will add more than $1 trillion. Interest costs will rise to $7.9 trillion by 2053 “unless the U.S. changes how it pays for the wars.”

The new study notes that the estimates greatly exceed pre-war estimates. One 2002 estimate by Lawrence Lindsey, then President Bush’s chief economic adviser, was that the “upper bound” cost of fighting in Iraq would be $100 billion to $200 billion, and that the “successful prosecution of the war would be good for the economy.”

The full report can be found at http://wdt.me/war-cost.

