Saudi Arabia says it intercepts 2 missiles fired from Yemen
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 9, 2016
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted two ballistic missiles fired from Yemen amid that country's war.
The Saudi military said early Monday that it stopped one missile fired toward Marib in Yemen and a second targeting the kingdom's city of Taif.
Saudi state television aired a brief clip of what appeared to be a projectile landing in Taif and the flash of an explosion, following by images of emergency vehicles. The military said the missiles caused no damage.
Taif is home to Saudi Arabia's King Fahad Air Base.
A Saudi-led Arab coalition has been battling Shiite rebels in Yemen since March 2015. The rebels, known as Houthis, as well as their allies are known to have a stockpile of Soviet-era Scud missiles and locally designed variants.
