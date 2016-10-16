Saudi Arabia reassigns ambassador to Iraq after controversy
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 16, 2016
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Saudi Arabia says it has reassigned its ambassador to Iraq, months after he claimed that Iranian-backed Shiite militias were plotting to assassinate him.
A royal decree issued early Sunday from King Salman announced Thamer al-Sabhan would be a minister of state for the Gulf region.
The decree and a brief story on the state-run Saudi Press Agency did not elaborate on the reason for his reassignment.
However, it comes after Iraq asked Saudi Arabia in August to replace al-Sabhan as it said the ambassador's allegations were without evidence and harmed relations between the two countries.
Iranian-backed Shiite militias have fought against the Islamic State group in Iraq, raising worries in the Sunni-ruled kingdom about Iranian influence there.
Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in January.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Xi, Putin bromance grows in security bond as spats with US escalate
Post-Hurricane Matthew cleanup begins for US military bases, surrounding communities
Miller vs. McDonald: A clash of agendas and legacies for veterans
North Korea denies kidnapping US student 12 years ago
Political rancor doesn't filter down to US-Philippines exercise
IED blast wounds 2 US servicemembers in eastern Afghanistan