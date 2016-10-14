Reports: Rockets fired near Turkish resort; no one hurt

ANKARA, Turkey — Assailants on Friday fired at least two rockets near the Mediterranean resort of Antalya, striking a depot used by a fishing company, news reports said. No one was hurt in the attack.

Dogan news agency said the rockets were fired from a mountainous area near a highway linking Antalya and the town of Kemer. The target of the attack may have been tanker truck carrying fuel, the agency said.

Several ambulances and fire-fighting trucks were sent to the scene, some 19 miles from Antalya, Dogan reported.

The motive of the attack in an area that is a major tourist destination was not known.

The Antalya governor's office confirmed that an explosion had occurred in the area and said an investigation was launched.

Turkey has been rocked by a spate of deadly attacks by Islamic State group militants or Kurdish rebels.

The country is still reeling from a failed military coup in July, blamed on the followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Earlier reports said the target may have been a tanker ship moored at sea.

