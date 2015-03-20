Pentagon: US troops now operating with Turks in Syria
By ROBERT BURNS | Associated Press | Published: September 16, 2016
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says U.S. troops for the first time are operating alongside Turkish government forces who are fighting Islamic State militants inside Syria.
A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said Friday the American special operations forces are accompanying Turkish troops who are operating with moderate Syrian opposition forces. He said the Americans are providing the same training, advice and other assistance that U.S. forces have been providing to other Syrian groups -- such as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces -- fighting the Islamic State in northern Syria.
Davis did not say how many U.S. troops are working with the Turks, but others said it was approximately a few dozen.
Davis said the Americans are just south of the Turkish border, between the towns of Jarablus and Ar Rai.
