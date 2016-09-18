Palestinian stabs Israeli officer amid new surge in violence

JERUSALEM -- Israel's military says a Palestinian attacker has stabbed an army officer in the chest near a West Bank settlement, moderately wounding him.

The military says soldiers shot the attacker and apprehended him. He too was evacuated to the hospital. Sunday's incident just outside the settlement of Efrat followed a weekend surge in Palestinian attacks that shattered weeks of relative calm.

Four Palestinian attackers were shot dead after carrying out attacks on Israelis over the weekend. The spike in violence has spurred the Israeli military to send troop reinforcements to the West Bank.

The Palestinian assaults began a year ago and have mostly consisted of stabbings. They have killed 34 Israelis and two Americans, with about 214 Palestinians killed during that same period. Israel says the vast majority were attackers.