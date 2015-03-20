Officials: US to send more troops to Iraq to help with Mosul
By Josh Lederman and Robert Burns | Associated Press | Published: September 28, 2016
WASHINGTON -- The United States is preparing to send an unspecific number of additional troops to Iraq to help reclaim the city of Mosul from the Islamic State group.
That's according to two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the development before the official announcement - expected later Wednesday.
The troops will train and advise Iraqis as planning to retake Mosul ramps up. The U.S.-led coalition and Iraqi forces are planning to start the operation in the next few months. Mosul is Iraq's second-largest city - and IS' last major urban stronghold in Iraq.
The officials say the U.S. consulted with Baghdad on the decision.
Officials have recently discussed adding several hundred U.S. troops. The U.S. has roughly 4,600 troops in Iraq.
