Official: Pro-Iranian rebels in Yemen fire more missiles at US ship near Red Sea

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, U.S. warships came under fire from Yemeni territory controlled by pro-Iranian rebels as the vessels cruised the Bab el Mandeb Strait, Pentagon officials said Wednesday.

About 6 p.m. Wednesday, two cruise missiles were fired at the USS Mason, a destroyer, and the USS San Antonio, an amphibious transport dock ship. The missiles did not strike the vessels and there were no U.S. injuries, according to a Pentagon official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Sunday, the Mason and the USS Ponce, another amphibious transport dock ship, were fired on by cruise missiles launched from Yemen. The Mason fired SM-2 and Sea Sparrow missiles in response to the attack, according to news reports.

Both ships were cruising a narrow waterway between Yemen and the Horn of Africa that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, two defense officials confirmed on the condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook confirmed the latest attack. “Those who threaten our forces should know that U.S. commanders retain the right to defend their ships, and we will respond to this threat at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner,” he said in a statement.

The United States is supporting a Saudi-led coalition fighting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels since March 2015 after they seized the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and forced Western-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile.

On Tuesday, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, would not rule out the missiles fired against the ships came from Iran, which has backed the Shiite rebels.

