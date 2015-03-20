Official: Pro-Iranian rebels in Yemen again fire 2 missiles at US ship; Both miss
By LOLITA C. BALDOR | Associated Press | Published: October 12, 2016
WASHINGTON — A U.S. military official says that for the second time this week two missiles were fired at a Navy ship in the Red Sea. Officials believe they were launched by the same Yemen-based Houthi rebels.
The official says the missiles were fired Wednesday at the USS Mason. The ship used countermeasures, but neither missile got near the ship and there were no injuries.
The official says the missiles were fired from the Yemen coast, which is near the location used Sunday when two missiles were fired at the USS Mason and the USS Ponce. The official was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly, so spoke on condition of anonymity.
U.S. officials have said the U.S. is weighing what military response it should take against the rebels.
