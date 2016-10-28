National Geographic's famed 'girl' denies getting fake ID
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 28, 2016
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A Pakistani prosecutor says National Geographic's famed green-eyed 'Afghan Girl' has made her first appearance before a court, insisting she did not fraudulently obtain Pakistani nationality.
Manzoor Aalam said Sharbat Gulla, during Friday's court hearing, essentially retracted the confession that investigators say she made after her arrest. She was detained on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar on charges of holding a fake Pakistani identity card.
Gulla was an Afghan refugee when she gained worldwide fame in 1984 after war photographer Steve McCurry's photograph of her, with piercing green eyes, was published on the cover of National Geographic.
McCurry found her again in Afghanistan in 2002.
She surfaced in Pakistan in 2014, but went into hiding when Pakistani authorities accused her of buying a fake Pakistani identity card.
