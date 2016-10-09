Missiles fired from rebel-held Yemen land near US destroyer
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 9, 2016
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy says two missiles were fired in the direction of an American destroyer in the Persian Gulf from territory held by Shiite rebels in Yemen.
The Navy says the missile launch Sunday night landed in the water before getting near the USS Mason.
Lt. Ian McConnaughey, a Navy spokesman, said Monday it's unclear if the Mason was specifically targeted, though the missiles were fired in its direction.
The missile launches comes after an Emirati ship was targeted several days ago by missiles apparently fired by Shiite rebels in Yemen known as Houthis and their allies.
The missile fire comes after a ballistic missile launched from Yemen apparently targeted a Saudi air base near the Muslim holy city of Mecca, the deepest strike yet into the kingdom by Shiite rebels and their allies.
