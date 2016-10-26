Israeli military says soldier wounded by fire from Lebanon
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 26, 2016
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says a soldier has been lightly wounded by fire from Lebanon.
The military says shots were fired on Wednesday from a vehicle on the Lebanese side of the border toward a routine patrol. The soldier was hit in the arm and evacuated to a hospital. Israeli troops returned fire.
The incident is a rare flare-up along a border that has remained largely calm since a month-long 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah militants.
The border area has since remained largely quiet but Israel says that Hezbollah continues to try carrying out attacks in Israel and recruits accomplices among its citizens.
The shooting comes a day after an Israeli was shot and killed near a border fence with Egypt when an Egyptian soldier mistook him for an illegal migrant.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump refuses to say if he'll accept election results
A look at US role against Islamic State as Mosul offensive takes off
NATO pushing east amid mounting tensions with Moscow
USS San Antonio joins Libya operation
NSA director makes recruiting pitch, seeks diverse workforce
When it comes to veterans' issues, Trump and Clinton offer different approaches