Israeli military says soldier wounded by fire from Lebanon

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says a soldier has been lightly wounded by fire from Lebanon.

The military says shots were fired on Wednesday from a vehicle on the Lebanese side of the border toward a routine patrol. The soldier was hit in the arm and evacuated to a hospital. Israeli troops returned fire.

The incident is a rare flare-up along a border that has remained largely calm since a month-long 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah militants.

The border area has since remained largely quiet but Israel says that Hezbollah continues to try carrying out attacks in Israel and recruits accomplices among its citizens.

The shooting comes a day after an Israeli was shot and killed near a border fence with Egypt when an Egyptian soldier mistook him for an illegal migrant.

