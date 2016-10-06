Israeli military says another rocket from Gaza lands in south Israel

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip has landed in an open area in southern Israel.

No one was hurt in Thursday's attack but it came a day after another rocket landed in the town of Sderot, also without casualties.

Israel carried out airstrikes in response to the previous one. An Israeli air force pilot who participated in those strikes was killed in a plane crash.

Israel typically responds to any rocket fire, holding Gaza's Hamas rulers responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.

Since a 50-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in the summer of 2014, a cease-fire has largely held. But militants in Gaza occasionally launch rockets toward Israel. Neither side appears interested in an escalation, though casualties could spark more violence.

