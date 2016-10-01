Israel condemns Philippines president for invoking Hitler
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 1, 2016
JERUSALEM — Israel's Foreign Ministry says it's "unfortunate" that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chose to invoke Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust in his bloody anti-crime war.
Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon says Saturday Israel is convinced the Philippine president "will find a way to clarify his words."
On Friday, the outspoken Duterte said "Hitler massacred 3 million Jews ... there's 3 million drug addicts. There are. I'd be happy to slaughter them."
Duterte, under fire for extra-judicial killings in the drug war, was referring to the estimated number of drug addicts in the country. The U.S. has warned the president's violent rhetoric could affect aid.
The Nazis and their allies killed 6 million Jews during World War II as part of a campaign to obliterate European Jewry.
