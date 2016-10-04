Islamic State in Libya fires rockets on Benghazi, killing 3
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 4, 2016
BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan officials say several rockets fired from areas held by the Islamic State group have landed in Benghazi's city center, killing three civilians and wounding more than a dozen.
Libyan National Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmed Mosmari says the rockets hit near a gas station in a crowded street of the Sidi Hussien area on Tuesday. He says the wounded were brought to Jala Hospital.
The area is located a few kilometers (miles) from the front lines, where the remnants of IS fighters and other Islamic militias control coastal territory.
The army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, has issued a statement criminalizing the act and condemning those who target civilians. The army is leading the fight against IS in Libya's east.
