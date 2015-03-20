Islamic State bomber hits Shiite mourners in Baghdad, kills 4 civilians

BAGHDAD -- Iraqi officials say a suicide bombing has hit a gathering of Shiite mourners in Baghdad, killing at least four people and wounding another 10.

A police officer said Sunday's attack took place in Baghdad's Shiite-dominated Jadriyah neighborhood on the Tigris River, where the explosive-laden bomber approached Shiites commemorating the 7th century death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

A medical official confirmed the toll. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information to the press.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement carried by the IS-linked Aamaq news agency. The claim could not be independently verified.