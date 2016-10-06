IS claims bombing of Syrian rebels near Turkey that killed 20

BEIRUT — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing in a northwestern Syrian village that killed at least 20 people, including many Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

The IS-linked Aamaq news agency says a suicide car bomber struck a convoy of rebels on the Syrian side of a border crossing point in the village of Atmeh.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blast killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens. An activist collective in Idlib province known as Ariha Today put the death toll at 24.

The Observatory says the killed rebels have been fighting along with Turkish forces against the Islamic State group since August.