IS claims bombing of Syrian rebels near Turkey that killed 20
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 6, 2016
BEIRUT — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing in a northwestern Syrian village that killed at least 20 people, including many Turkey-backed opposition fighters.
The IS-linked Aamaq news agency says a suicide car bomber struck a convoy of rebels on the Syrian side of a border crossing point in the village of Atmeh.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blast killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens. An activist collective in Idlib province known as Ariha Today put the death toll at 24.
The Observatory says the killed rebels have been fighting along with Turkish forces against the Islamic State group since August.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
After an apparently errant strike in Syria, confusion and competing claims
Sniffer dogs, US Army software help Kenya curb poaching
Pentagon identifies casualty in Kuwait road accident
Intelligence community investigating covert Russian influence operations in the US
IG to Army: Move forward or scrap long-delayed XM25 weapon program
Army announces new commander of 1st Infantry Division after relieving general