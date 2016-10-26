Iran unveils maritime 'suicide' drone
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 26, 2016
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has unveiled a new drone for use by its naval units, suggesting it could be a "suicide drone" that would crash into ships.
The unveiling comes as Iranian forces have had a series of tense encounters with the U.S. Navy.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency published photos of the drone on Wednesday, saying it has a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and a flight time of four hours.
Tasnim says the drone, powered by two small propellers, "can collide with the target and destroy it, (whether) a vessel or an onshore command center."
Iran's Guard and the military already have drones but the announcement of a maritime "suicide" drone comes amid what the U.S. says is an uptick in provocative naval acts by Iran.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Appeals court in US revives lawsuit by Abu Ghraib inmates
Thousands of soldiers forced to repay enlistment bonuses a decade after going to war
Pentagon IDs 2 Americans killed in insider attack in Afghanistan
Court-martialed Army colonel gets 4 years for child porn
Attacks on the internet keep getting bigger and nastier
California woman's parents seek answers from Navy in death