Iran says new attack drone modeled on captured US aircraft

A video screen grab shows a Lockheed Martin stealth unmanned combat air vehicle. Iran says it has built a new attack drone which is similar to a U.S. drone captured five years ago.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media says the Revolutionary Guard has built a new attack drone which is similar to a U.S. drone captured five years ago.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday that the "Saegheh" drone was built by the Guard's aerospace division and is similar to the RQ-170 Sentinel spy drone. The report did not elaborate on the new drone's range.

Iran claimed to have shot down an RQ-170 drone in December 2011 and broadcast footage of the recovered aircraft. It also claims to have captured three ScanEagle drones.

Iran said last year that it had successfully tested its replica of the RQ-170.

