Iran leader meets with Fidel Castro during stop in Havana
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 20, 2016
HAVANA — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and his brother President Raul Castro during a one-day state visit in Havana on Monday.
His sit-down with Fidel Castro was an unusual encounter since Cuba's 90-year-old retired president receives only a few people.
Officials did not say where they talked, but photos appeared to show them inside Castro's home. A government statement said the two leaders discussed the importance of food production and threats to world peace.
Rouhani met separately with Raul Castro, who took over leadership of Cuba's government in 2006 after his brother fell ill. Officials did not comment on their discussions.
Iran's president came to Cuba after attending the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Venezuela, which is the island's main commercial and political partner.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
more top news
75 years later, lynching of a black Army private at Fort Benning remains unsolved
Pentagon: US military attempted rescue of professors kidnapped in Kabul
Naval Academy strengthens instructor screening after Marine is accused of sex with female midshipman
US servicemember dies following vehicle accident in SW Asia
After Fort Jackson training, America's newest soldiers focus on Army careers
Junior sailors ensure safety of pilots and multimillion-dollar aircraft
from around the web