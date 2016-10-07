International Criminal Court probe looking at Israelis and Palestinians
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 7, 2016
JERUSALEM — A senior official in the prosecutor's office of the International Criminal Court says it is collecting information about alleged war crimes by both Israelis and Palestinians.
Phakiso Mochochoko said Friday the court would "impartially investigate allegations from all sides."
The ICC launched its probe in January after the Palestinians joined the body and recognized its jurisdiction.
Palestinians accuse Israel of using excessive force during the 2014 Gaza war and say Israel's settlement construction in the West Bank is a war crime.
Israel says Hamas fires rockets indiscriminately at Israeli communities.
Mochochoko's delegation is in Israel and the West Bank on a six-day visit.
He branded a meeting with Israeli officials as "cordial," but added the Israeli side did not provide relevant information.
The delegation meets Palestinian officials on Saturday.
