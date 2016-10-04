IED blast kills US servicemember in eastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — A U.S. servicemember died Tuesday from wounds sustained when a patrol triggered an improvised explosive device during a larger operation targeting the Islamic State group in eastern Afghanistan, U.S. officials said.

The identity of the slain servicemember is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, a statement from U.S. Forces-Afghanistan said. An investigation is being conducted, it said. The Associated Press said the servicemember was a special operator.

The incident occurred in Nangarhar province, where U.S. and Afghan forces have been battling Islamic State militants in recent months. The group, a "franchise" of the one operating in Iraq and Syria, considers Afghanistan part of a region they call Khorasan Province.

"We are heartbroken by this loss and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the servicemember," said Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. "Despite this tragic event, we remain committed to defeating the terrorists of the Islamic State, Khorasan Province and helping our Afghan partners defend their nation."

Islamic State militants have established a stronghold in Achin district of Nangarhar province. The group has around 1,200 to 1,300 members, primarily Pakistani Pashtuns who broke away from the Taliban, many for the promise of higher pay, U.S. officials have said. The local "franchise" has established a foothold in several districts of Nanghar, with enclaves in neighboring Kunar province.

An operation this summer killed an estimated 300 Islamic State fighters in eastern Afghanistan, including several high-level commanders and the group's leader, Hafiz Saeed Khan.

Twelve U.S. servicemembers have been killed in action while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel, the counterterrorism mission in Afghanistan that began in January 2015, according to Pentagon data. Another 12 have died in noncombat-related incidents.

garland.chad@stripes.com

Twitter: @chadgarland

