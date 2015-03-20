Gunfire from Egypt wounds Israeli man at border fence

JERUSALEM — An Israeli man reportedly working on a border fence between Israel and Egypt was shot and killed on Tuesday when gunmen in Egypt opened fire at him, officials from both countries said.

It was a rare incident of violence along the normally quiet border and reflected the threat that both Israel and Egypt face from both criminal trafficking rings and Islamic militant groups operating in the area.

The Israeli military said the man was "shot and fatally wounded" and died as he was being rushed to a hospital. It declined to say what he was doing, but Israeli media said he had been a contractor working on the fence.

The military said the incident "does not appear to be connected to terror activities," without elaborating.

A senior Egyptian security official said that human traffickers shot at Israelis working on the barrier, which stretches along the 150-mile border between Egypt and Israel and is meant to prevent migrants from crossing into Israel.

The official said the gunmen, who also traffic in drugs, shot at the workers in an attempt to disrupt work on the fence. He said the shooting took place in al-Kontala, a district in Egypt known as a hub of human and drug trafficking. He said security forces returned fire but made no arrests following the incident.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the incident with the media.

Israel erected the border fence in a bid to stamp out a flow of African migrants, most from Eritrea and Sudan, who pay human traffickers hefty sums to get them through Egypt's lawless Sinai Peninsula to reach Israel, often traveling under precarious conditions.

More than 40,000 African migrants are in Israel, but Israel says the fence has largely stopped their influx.

Many migrants say they are fleeing conflict and persecution and are seeking refugee status. Israel says they are economic migrants whose growing numbers threaten the country's Jewish character.

Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979 and the border between the two countries is generally quiet. Across the frontier in Sinai, Egypt's security forces are battling an Islamic militant insurgency and there have been occasional cross-border violent flare-ups.

___

Associated Press writer Ashraf Sweilam contributed to this report from el-Arish, Egypt.

