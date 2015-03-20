French military bolsters Iraq presence for Mosul offensive
By ANGELA CHARLTON and SYLVIE CORBET | Associated Press | Published: September 30, 2016
PARIS — French warplanes are flying over Iraq after the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier rejoined the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State extremists — and as the coalition prepares to try to take back the key city of Mosul.
France, which has suffered repeated attacks at home from IS-linked extremists, is ramping up its military presence in Iraq ahead of the offensive in Mosul, the largest city held by the extremists. The Iraqi government has been gearing up with support from the United States and other allies for the mission, which could mark a turning point in the fight against IS.
A French defense official said Friday's mission "in no way" constitutes the beginning of the battle for Mosul. The French official, speaking anonymously in line with defense policy, said preparations are still underway with the U.S. and other partners to coordinate the Mosul offensive. She would not provide details of Friday's operation for the security of the pilots.
French planes have flown 32 missions over the past week, with Rafale jets destroying four targets with airstrikes and backing up Iraqi ground forces, according to a French military statement.
The Charles de Gaulle returned to the zone this week after undergoing maintenance in France, and is now on its third mission in the region since the French military started targeting IS two years ago in Iraq.
France expanded its airstrikes to IS targets in Syria last year. After an attack on Nice on Bastille Day in July killed 86, French President Francois Hollande ordered an artillery battery sent to Iraq to bolster the operation.
About 150 French forces with 4 Caesar artillery systems are now in the area around Qayara, 48 kilometers (30 miles) south of Mosul, according to the Defense Ministry. They are performing tactical missions for the coalition, and training Iraqi forces, according to military officials, but are not expected to engage in combat. French medical and logistics teams are also in place.
A Rafale jet fighter is catapulted on France's flagship Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf in January 2016. French warplanes are flying over Iraq Friday Sept. 30, 2016 after France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier rejoined the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State extremists and the coalition prepares to try to take back the city of Mosul.
Christophe Ena/AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
At long last, WWII WASP pilot Elaine Harmon is home at Arlington
Contested VA reform bill going up for debate in House
Palestinian killed after stabbing soldier, Israeli military says
Fort Bliss soldier allegedly admits to killing transgender woman
Confessed al-Qaida foot soldier tortured by the CIA: ‘Just move on’
2 members of the Coast Guard Academy face court-martial