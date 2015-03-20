France tells Russia: Halt Aleppo bombing to resolve Syria crisis

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the first leg of a renewed effort to secure a cease-fire deal in Syria and halt attacks on the besieged city of Aleppo.

"We have always supported a political solution in Syria," Ayrault told Lavrov at the start of the talks in Moscow on Thursday. "But to start those negotiations, the bombing of Aleppo must be stopped."

Russia is "very concerned about what's happening in Syria" and is ready to discuss France's ideas for resolving the crisis, Lavrov said. "We want to do everything to normalize the situation as soon as possible."

Ayrault will continue the diplomatic push by traveling from Moscow to Washington for talks with Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday. France and the U.S. are working on a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for yet another cease-fire in Syria to try to halt a war that's killed more than 280,000 people and sent millions fleeing to neighboring countries and Europe since 2011. On Monday, the U.S. broke off talks with Russia on a Syrian cease-fire deal reached Sept. 9 that failed within days.

"Everybody's patience with Russia has run out," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, blaming President Vladimir Putin's government for indiscriminate bombing that has killed civilians and targeted hospitals in Syria. Russia said the U.S. failed to meet its commitment to separate moderate rebels opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from terrorist groups.

France, itself a victim of Islamist attacks, supports the fight against terrorism, Ayrault told Lavrov.

The French foreign minister has said that Russia will be complicit in war crimes if it continues to back the Syrian regime's bombardments in the northern city of Aleppo, where the UN estimates 275,000 people are besieged.

Russia regrets the U.S. decision to end the cease-fire discussions, which makes the situation in Syria more difficult, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters the same day that the U.S. ended bilateral cooperation on Syria because the bombing of a humanitarian convoy followed by the assault on Aleppo "called into question the reality" of the cessation of hostilities.

Russia has denied involvement in the Sept. 19 attack on the U.N. convoy in which 20 people were killed. It accused the Obama administration last month of allying itself with Islamic State after U.S.-led coalition jets killed 62 Syrian soldiers in a strike on an army base the weekend before the convoy was hit. The U.S. said the attack was a mistake.