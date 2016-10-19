Foreign servicemembers killed in apparent insider attack in Kabul

Pararescuemen assigned to the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, approach a downed Afghan Air Force pilot during a training mission near Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 6, 2016. A foreign servicemember was killed in an apparent insider attack in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, the Defense Ministry said.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two foreign servicemembers were killed in an apparent insider attack in the Afghan capital Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said.

A person wearing a military uniform attacked a group of foreign servicemembers at 11:00 a.m., killing two and wounding five others, said Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a ministry spokesman.

“We have sent a commission to investigate, and they are still in the area,” Waziri said early Wednesday evening.

Waziri was unable to identify the nationality of any of the victims. The NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan couldn’t immediately confirm the incident and said it was investigating.

There have been several so-called green-on-blue attacks in recent years, but such attacks have become much less frequent.

Two Romanian servicemembers were killed in May in the southern city of Kandahar when two attackers dressed as Afghan security officers opened fire on them.

