Foreign servicemembers killed in apparent insider attack in Kabul
By PHILLIP WELLMAN | STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 19, 2016
KABUL, Afghanistan — Two foreign servicemembers were killed in an apparent insider attack in the Afghan capital Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said.
A person wearing a military uniform attacked a group of foreign servicemembers at 11:00 a.m., killing two and wounding five others, said Gen. Dawlat Waziri, a ministry spokesman.
“We have sent a commission to investigate, and they are still in the area,” Waziri said early Wednesday evening.
Waziri was unable to identify the nationality of any of the victims. The NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan couldn’t immediately confirm the incident and said it was investigating.
There have been several so-called green-on-blue attacks in recent years, but such attacks have become much less frequent.
Two Romanian servicemembers were killed in May in the southern city of Kandahar when two attackers dressed as Afghan security officers opened fire on them.
Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.
