Flag burnings, 'death to America' chants mark Iranian anniversary event
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 3, 2016
TEHRAN, Iran — Thousands of Iranians burned the American flag and chanted anti-U.S. slogans as they marked the anniversary of the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran by militant students 37 years ago.
Such protests take place every year outside the compound that once housed the embassy on the anniversary of the 1979 takeover that followed the Islamic Revolution in Iran.
Iranians at the rally outside the former embassy building on Thursday chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" and burned the U.S. and Israeli flags.
On Nov. 4, 1979, Iranian militant students stormed the U.S. Embassy, taking 52 Americans hostage for 444 days after Washington refused to hand over Iran's toppled shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, for trial in Iran.
The two countries have had no diplomatic relations since then.
Demonstrators hold up their hands painted with the colors of the Iranian flag during an annual state-organized rally in front of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, marking 37th anniversary of the seizure of the embassy by militant Iranian students. The writings in Persian read, "Death to America."
Vahid Salemi/AP
