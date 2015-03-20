Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group undergoes command change in Persian Gulf

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has a new commanding officer.

Rear Adm. James Malloy relieved Rear Adm. Jesse Wilson as the strike group's leader Wednesday during a change-of-command ceremony in the forecastle of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower while it operated in the Persian Gulf, the Navy said.

The strike group consists of the Eisenhower and its embarked air wing, guided-missile cruisers USS San Jacinto and USS Monterey, and guided-missile destroyers USS Stout, USS Roosevelt, USS Mason and USS Nitze.

"A change of command at sea is the perfect setting and probably the right setting, especially for a carrier strike group commander who is engaged in combat operations," Vice Adm. Kevin Donegan, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, said in a statement.

"It underscores that you are out here 'where the rubber meets the road.' You have transformed vision into execution, and those results have been nothing short of outstanding."

Wilson's next assignment will be as assessment division director for the chief of naval operations.

Malloy most recently served as deputy director of operations at U.S. Central Command.

