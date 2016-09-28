Egypt sentences 40 suspected Islamic State members to life in prison
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 28, 2016
CAIRO -- An Egyptian court has sentenced 40 people to life in prison over alleged ties to the Islamic State group and for helping recruit youth to join the extremists in Syria and Iraq.
The Criminal Court of Zagazig issued its verdict on Wednesday against the alleged militants, who were also convicted of plotting attacks against the police and Christians. Twenty of the suspects were sentenced in absentia.
Prosecutors say the group's alleged ringleaders were arrested at Cairo international airport on their way to Syria through Turkey, and later gave detailed confessions.
Rights groups have accused the Egyptian authorities of using torture and physical abuse to extract confessions.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Secret papers from WWII espionage probe of Tribune could go public
Air Force is losing pilots, and the headwind is getting worse
High-ranking military women gather at Naval Academy to speak on experiences, hardships
Sculpture left by widow at Vietnam Wall shows tragic effects of war
10 states still haven't elected a minority nonjudicial candidate statewide
US, Russia talk Syria, but Pentagon ready to walk