Quantcast

Egypt sentences 40 suspected Islamic State members to life in prison

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 28, 2016

CAIRO -- An Egyptian court has sentenced 40 people to life in prison over alleged ties to the Islamic State group and for helping recruit youth to join the extremists in Syria and Iraq.

The Criminal Court of Zagazig issued its verdict on Wednesday against the alleged militants, who were also convicted of plotting attacks against the police and Christians. Twenty of the suspects were sentenced in absentia.

Prosecutors say the group's alleged ringleaders were arrested at Cairo international airport on their way to Syria through Turkey, and later gave detailed confessions.

Rights groups have accused the Egyptian authorities of using torture and physical abuse to extract confessions.

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news